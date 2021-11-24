Commodity Market: Gold price edges higher

Mumbai: Price of precious metal edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures were up 0.33% or Rs 158 to Rs 47,592 per 10 grams. Silver futures rose 0.32% or Rs 200 to Rs 62,709 per kilogram.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold slipped down sharply. 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,050, down by Rs 690 per 10 grams and 24 carats is priced at Rs 49,150, lower by Rs 750 per 10 grams.

In the international market, the spot gold price surged by 0.3% to $ 1794.96 per ounce. US gold futures gained by 0.6% to $ 1793.90 per ounce. The holdings of world’s largest gold-backed exchange traded fund, SPDR Trust rose by 0.6% to 991.11 tonnes. Among other precious metals, silver dipped by 0.3% to $ 23.58 per ounce, Platinum rose by 1.1% to $ 979.99 and Palladium rose by 1.2% to $ 1890.21.