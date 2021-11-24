G Messages now translates iMessage reactions to emojis 

Google has been hard at work on Google Messages, its texting network, to bring it up to level with Apple’s iMessage programme. Last year, the Mountain View company began testing an emoji reply function similar to iMessage, which allows users to respond to messages with relevant emojis. Google has begun pushing out an upgrade to Google Messages that converts iMessage message reactions to emoji reactions on Android.

According to 9to5Google, the corporation has begun a phased deployment of the update for a small group of Android users. Jvolkman, a Twitter user, shared a couple of screenshots with the publication to demonstrate the new Messages function.

According to the screenshots, the Messages app has begun to display iMessage users’ message reactions as relevant emojis. Tapping the emoji reactions displays a notice that says ‘Translated from iPhone.’

Some iMessage reactions, on the other hand, now appear as different emojis in Google Messages. The heart emoji transmitted via iMessage, for example, translates to the heart-eyes emoji on Google Messages after passing through the RCS protocol. Additionally, if an iMessage user later changes a message’s reaction to another, the change is reflected in the Messages app.

For those who don’t know, Google began adopting the Rich Communication Service (RCS) framework for its messaging platform in order to provide Android users with an iMessage-like experience. The new system is based on a data network, it offers substantial advantages over the existing SMS system.