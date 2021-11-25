Chiranjeevi appeals to AP CM to hike movie ticket prices

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to consider raising ticket prices for the benefit of filmmakers in the wake of the Andhra Pradesh government’s intention to implement an online movie ticketing system.

The AP Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed by the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly on Wednesday, opening the way for a state-run online movie ticketing system. The government claims that regulating cinema ticket prices will assist to prevent moviegoers from being exploited.

The bigwigs in the sector were not pleased with the choice of the AP government. On Thursday, Chiranjeevi took to his social media handle to make an appeal to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

In the letter, he expressed his enthusiasm for the idea of an online ticketing system, which he believes will improve transparency for moviegoers in the state. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, requested to re-consider the ticket prices, based on the ticket prices in the other states.

Chiranjeevi stated in his letter that the state government’s ticket prices were not in favour of moviemakers who put all in their projects. ‘Please consider hiking the prices of the tickets, otherwise, this might become a threat to the investors and the moviemakers’, he said.

The actor had sought to talk about the matter when the government raised ticket prices. He is also the first actor in the industry to publicly urge the state government of Andhra Pradesh to amend the bill enacted by the state Assembly.