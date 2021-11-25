Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals

Jakarta: In shuttle badminton, India’s PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament. Two time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Yvonne Li of Germany by ’21-12, 21-18′, in 37 minutes.

PV Sindhu will now face the winner of the second round clash between Beatriz Corrales of Spain and South Korea’s Sim Yujin in the quarterfinals.

Earlier on Wednesday, India’s Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth entered the second round of the men’s singles. World number 16 Kidambi Srikanth defeated compatriot HS Prannoy by ’21-15, 19-21, 21-12′ in 56 minutes. Sai Praneeth defeated Toma Junior Popov of France by ’21-19, 21-18. He will now face Christo Popov of France.