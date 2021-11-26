British PM proposes France, 5 steps to avoid migrant crisis

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, said on Thursday that he had written to French President Emanuel Macron outlining five steps that the two countries could take to prevent further migrants from dying while attempting to cross the English Channel.

The initiatives, according to Johnson, include combined patrols to prevent more boats from leaving French beaches, the use of sensors and radar and quick work on a return agreement with France and a similar agreement with the European Union.

Recently, 27 people had died trying to reach Britain, through the English Channel, while fleeing poverty and war in the Middle East and Africa.