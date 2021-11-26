More countries restrict arrivals from South Africa

Paris: Following the United Kingdom, several other countries suspended flights to and from South Africa and neighbouring countries. France on Friday suspended flights arriving from the southern African region for 48 hours. The travel ban was imposed as a new Covid-19 variant was detected in South Africa.

Singapore and Malaysia have also imposed restriction on arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Citizens and foreigners holding permanent resident status will be allowed to return to Singapore and Malaysia, but they will have to undergo quarantine. Malaysia also banned its citizens from visiting these African countries.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel also imposed a travel ban on these seven African countries. Israel announced that citizens of these countries will not be allowed to enter Israel and all Israeli citizens returning from these countries would be required to undergo quarantine.

The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is holding the special meeting to discuss about the new variant. The new strain has been detected in 22 patients in South Africa. It has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong.