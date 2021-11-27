State government eases restrictions for fully vaccinated people

Mumbai: Maharashtra state government eased Covid-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated people. As per the new guidelines issued, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board public transport services. Any individual visiting a shop, establishment, mall, event or gathering should be fully vaccinated.

The government also allowed 50% seating in cinema theatres, multiplexes, closed marriage halls and convention halls. The government also announced new guidelines for domestic passengers. All passengers coming to Maharashtra shall either be fully vaccinated or should carry a negative RT-PCR test report valid for 72 hours.

Meanwhile, 852 new Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 97.7% and fatality rate is 2.12%.