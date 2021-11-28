Revised rules for events and weddings announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi issued new Covid-19 safety rules for events and weddings. The authority increased the capacity of indoor events to 80%. But the capacity for gatherings at wedding halls will be 60%. The number of guests should not exceed 100 for indoor halls, 300 for open-air wedding venues, and 60 for weddings hosted at home.

All attendees must show their green pass on Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours. Attendees at indoor events must also undertake an EDE scan via a hand-held device at public entry points and wear a mask.

For outdoor events, the attendees must wear a mask and show a green pass on Al Hosn app.