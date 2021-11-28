UAE National Day: Free parking announced in this emirate

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced free parking in paid zones to mark the 50th national Day of the UAE. Parking will be free from Wednesday, December 1, to Friday, December 3. Multi-level parking terminal are not included in this. Parking fees will be resumed from December 4.

RTA also announced revised timings for public buses, Dubai Metro and tram.

Also Read: Gulf country relaxes quarantine rules

Dubai Metro and Tram Timings:

On December 1 and 2, the Metro’s Red and Green lines will be operational from 5 am to 2.15 am. The tram will be in service from 6 am to 1 am.

Public Buses:

Main Stations, including Gold Souq Station, will be open from 4.50 am to 1.22 am. Al Ghubaiba Station will be operational from 4.13 am to 12.57 am. All sub-stations, including Satwa Station will operate from 4.57 am to 11 pm, except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock. Al Qusais Bus Station will be in service from 4.50 am to 12.04 am, Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm, and Jebel Ali Station from 4.58 am to 12.15 am.

All inter-city sub-stations will be operational from m 6.40m to 10.20 pm.