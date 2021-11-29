Kiara reacts to Tanzanian siblings lip-syncing to ‘Raataan Lambiyan’

Tanzania has also received the song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, which features Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. On Sunday, Kiara responded to a video of two Tanzanian siblings brilliantly lip-syncing the song.

Kili Paul, who has over 72,000 Instagram followers, shared the Reel with his sister on social media, as well as on TikTok. Despite the fact that the song is in Hindi, their incredible lip-sync has won over Indian admirers. ‘He have the best songs so we enjoy @jubin_nautiyal #eastafrica #maasai #kilipaul #tanzania #kenya #india #bollywood #music’, Kili wrote with the video.

Kiara also posted the reel on her Instagram Stories with a heart and raised hands sign. ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ is a love song from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s film ‘Shershaah.’ Sidharth portrayed Captain Vikram Batra, a soldier who fought and killed in the Kargil War. Kiara played his girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.

Shershaah was directed by Vishnuvardhan, a debutant filmmaker who earned great reviews from critics and audiences. The film went on to become one of Amazon Prime India’s most popular releases. The film’s music was composed by Tanishk Bagchi.