Match of a lifetime: Cricketer Shardul Thakur gets engaged!

On Monday, India player Shardul Thakur got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Mittali Parulkar in Mumbai, where he is now on a sabbatical from international cricket. Parulkar owns and operates All The Bakes, a Thane-based start-up.

Thakur got engaged in a private ceremony with his family and close friends at Bandra. India T20 captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Ranji teammates Dhawal Kulkarni and Abhishek Nayar, and Thakur’s longtime pals also attended the occasion.

Watch: #ShardulThakur gets engaged to Mittali Parulkar. Congratulations to the couple ? pic.twitter.com/Uo62nt0dPG — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) November 29, 2021

Thakur was last seen on a cricket field during the T20 World Cup in 2021, where he played a number of games. He was left out of the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, as well as the T20I series. Thakur has 67 wickets in four Tests, 15 One-Day Internationals, and 24 Twenty-20 Internationals for India.