Omicron Covid variant: Country bans foreign visitors from November 30

Tokyo: Japan has banned entry of foreigners into the country. The entry ban will come into effect from midnight of November 30. Japanese citizens coming from specified nations will have to quarantine in designated facilities. This decision was taken to prevent the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

As per the new entry rules issued by the government, Japanese citizens coming from 14 countries including Britain and Germany will be subjected to stricter quarantine requirements. Passengers from Britain, Israel, Italy and the Netherlands must undergo 6-days quarantine in government-designated facilities. People coming from Australia, Austria, Belgium, the Canadian province of Ontario, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany and Hong Kong must undergo 3-day quarantine in government facilities.

Japan has also decided to lower its daily limit for the number of people arriving from 5,000 to 3,500.