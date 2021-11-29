Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled marginally higher in the Indian share market. The gains in the Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and Infosys has supported the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled 153 points higher at 57,260. NSE Nifty 50 surged 27 points to close at 17,054. 12 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped 1.35% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 2.6%. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 2,434 shares ended lower and 966 closed higher.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, HDFC Life, Titan, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank. The top losers in the market were Bharat Petroleum, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, UPL, NTPC, ONGC, Axis Bank, Indian Oil and Hero MotoCorp.