UAE National Day: Free parking announced in this emirate

Sharjah: The Sharjah City Municipality announced free public parking in the city to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE. Parking will be free on December 1 and 2.

The civic authority also informed that parking will not be free in certain areas, including Al Hisn Street (Bank Street), Al Shuwaiheen, Al Shoyouk, Corniche Street, Qays Ibn Abi Sa’sa’ah Street (Bird Market) in Al Jubail, and Central Souq parking spaces in Al Majaz.

Earlier, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced free parking in paid zones from Wednesday, December 1, to Friday, December 3.