Commonwealth Wrestling Championships postponed

The Commonwealth Wrestling Championships, which were planned to take place in Pretoria, South Africa from December 3 to 5, have been postponed due to the new Covid variation, Omicron.

‘The tournament has been rescheduled for a later date. The decision has been informed to all participating nations by the organisers ‘WFI’s assistant secretary, Vinod Tomar, told this newspaper.

The Indian Wrestling Federation has opted to enter two teams in the competition (two wrestlers in each weight category of the three disciplines — men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s wrestling). The national squad was made up of the top two finishers in each weight division at the senior nationals.

On Tuesday night, the first group of wrestlers was scheduled to leave the nation. While the country’s top wrestlers, such as Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, and Anshu Malik, have decided to skip the tournament, a few well-known names, such as Geeta Phogat, and junior grapplers, have been eagerly awaiting the tournament to assess their preparations, especially with major events such as the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games (CWG) scheduled for next year.