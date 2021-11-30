India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in several states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain warningin several states over the next few days. The national weather agency said that a low-pressure area has formed over south Thailand and adjoining Andaman Sea today on today and is likely to move and centre over Andaman in 12 hours. This low-pressure area will intensify into depression by December 2 and intracycle storm by December 3 and this will cause heavy rainfall in several states in the country.

As per the weather bulletin issued by IMD, Andaman and Nicobar Islands will witness extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on December 1 and heavy rainfall will be witnessed at a few places in Odisha on December 4, in West Bengal on December 5 and in the northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur on December 5 and 6.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from December 2 onwards.