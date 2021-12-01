KSRTC ply buses to TN; Kollur bus service begins on Dec 3

Kerala has decided to resume bus services to Tamil Nadu from Wednesday. Meanwhile, KSRTC plans to resume service to Kollur, Karnataka.

Kerala received permission from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to operate long-distance buses, including private and KSRTC buses. The relaxation of the restrictions comes as a result of a decrease in COVID-19 cases in Kerala. The number of active coronavirus cases in Kerala has been declining recently. As of Tuesday, there were 43,663 active cases in the state.

Buses from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka had previously been allowed to travel freely in Tamil Nadu.