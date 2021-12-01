Malaysia bans entry of passengers from 8 countries

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia has imposed entry on passengers from eight countries. This was announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Wednesday. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The countries included in the list are South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi. The restriction will also apply to migrant workers as well as international students from these countries.

Malaysian citizens, permanent residents and long-term passholders are exempted from this entry ban. But they must undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival.