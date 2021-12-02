Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao reunite to celebrate son Azad’s birthday

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao reunited for a private family get-together. The ex-couple gathered to celebrate their son Azad Rao Khan’s birthday. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were seen spending time with their families on a beautiful evening. The actor was also seen with Azad and Kiran cutting the birthday cake. Shobhaa De uploaded photos from the event on her social media handle.

On Instagram, the journalist shared a series of photos and videos with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Junaid Khan, Azad and Dilip De. Sharing the posts, she wrote, ‘#portraitsbyde A warm and wonderful evening with scrumptious ghar ka khaana… #togetherness #famjam @aamirkhanproductions’.

Click here to view the Instagram post

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao initially met on the sets of ‘Lagaan’. The duo got married in 2005 and they had their first child through surrogacy in 2011. Khan has two children from his former marriage to Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

Also Read: ‘My pride, my son’: Big B shares poem on Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Bob Biswas’

On the job front, Aamir is currently shooting for his forthcoming flick ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya also appear in the film.