Bill repealing 3 farm laws gets assent from President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind signed a bill on Wednesday, repealing three agriculture laws that were enacted by the Parliament earlier.

It took the Parliament only about 12 minutes on Monday to repeal three farm rules that farmers had been protesting from the last year, resulting in the deaths of 750 people. After a year of demonstrations by agricultural groups, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprising announcement on November 19 to repeal the three laws.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 were the three laws made by PM Modi government.

The protesters stated that while an ‘infection’ had been treated, they will continue to lobby for their other demands, including a legislative guarantee for the Minimum Support Price for agri-commodities.