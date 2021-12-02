Jacqueline Avant, spouse of music legend, murdered in Beverly Hills

Jacqueline Avant, a Los Angeles philanthropist and the wife of famed music entrepreneur Clarence Avant, was tragically shot at their Beverly Hills home on Wednesday.

After a call at 2 am, police and paramedics arrived at the home to find Jacqueline Avant, who was 81 years old, with a gunshot wound, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said during an afternoon news conference. She was rushed to the hospital but died there.

When the police arrived, the suspect or suspects had already fled. No one has been detained, and the reason is unknown, according to Stainbrook. Nothing was taken from the house, and no one else was hurt.