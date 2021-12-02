Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty surged second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher for second day in a row. BSE Sensex surged 776 points or 1.35% to close at 58,461. NSE Nifty gained 235 points or 1.37% to settle at 17,401.

All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of the BSE was positive as 2,132 shares ended higher and 1,057 closed lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.21% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.66%.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Ports, Power Grid, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Grasim, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Steel, Indian Oil, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market were Cipla, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.