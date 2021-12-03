Moto Edge 30 spotted on US FCC listing

The Motorola Edge S30 appears to be on the verge of being released since the device has been seen with a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. It depicts the battery capacity and rapid charging capabilities of the future smartphone. Separately, the Motorola Edge S30 was discovered earlier this month on the AnTuTu benchmarking website and scored a good score. Furthermore, Motorola has confirmed that the Motorola Edge X30 would be released on December 9 in China but has made no mention of the Motorola Edge S30.

MySmartPrice recently discovered a US FCC listing for the upcoming Motorola Edge S30. According to the FCC listing, the Motorola smartphone will have a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, which confirms a previous report. In addition, a 5G connection for the smartphone is mentioned in the listing. The smartphone was given the internal code XT2175-1, which was also observed on the AnTuTu benchmarking website.

In related news, the Motorola Edge S30 visited AnTuTu and received an impressive 858,852 points. Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, revealed the AnTuTu benchmarking results on Weibo.