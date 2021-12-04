FIH Men’s Junior World Cup: India will face France on Sunday

Bhubaneswar: In hockey, India will face France in the loser’s final of FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

France had defeated India in the group level match by 5-4 on November 24. India defeated Canada by 13-1, Poland by 8-2, and Belgium by 1-0, but lost in the Semi Final match to Germany by 4-2.

France had defeated India by 5-4, Poland by 7-1, Canada by 11-1 and Malaysia by 4-0. France lost to Argentina by 3-1 in the semifinals. Argentina will face Germany in the finals.