Mumbai Police file charge sheet against Param Bir Singh and three others

In an extortion case registered in suburban Goregaon, Mumbai police’s crime division filed a charge sheet against former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh and three others on Saturday.

This is the first charge sheet filed against Singh, who is accused of extortion in various incidents. Singh was suspended by the Maharashtra government two days ago after he was charged with extortion. In addition to Param Bir Singh, the charge sheet names discharged police officers Sachin Waze, Sumit Singh, and Alpesh Patel as defendants. S B Bhajipale, the chief metropolitan magistrate, heard the charge sheet.

Bimal Agarwal filed the complaint, alleging that the accused extorted Rs 9 lakh from him in exchange for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants he co-owned, as well as forcing him to buy two smartphones worth Rs 2.92 lakh for them.

According to investigators, the crime occurred between January 2020 and March 2021. The FIR was filed against six defendants in the case under IPC sections 384 and 385 (both pertaining to extortion) and 34 (common intention).