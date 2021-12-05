China’s communists criticise US democracy ahead of the Biden conference.

On Saturday, China’s Communist Party slammed American democracy, blasting against the global democracy meeting being held by President Joe Biden next week and touting the merits of its own political system.

Officials from the party questioned how a polarised country that botched its response to COVID-19 could teach others, and said efforts to force others to emulate the Western democratic model are ‘doomed to fail.’

The strong tone underscores a rising battle of ideals that has emerged as China emerges as a global power.