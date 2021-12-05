Civic authority in India offers 50,000/- worth smartphone to boost the vaccine drive

Rajkot: Rajkot Municipal Corporation in Gujarat has announced a 50,000/- to a lucky draw winner taking the second Covid-19 vaccine dose between December 4 and 10. The civic authority has launched a mega vaccination drive and also announced a cash prize of Rs 21000/- to the health Center that administers maximum vaccine doses to the people .

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 44 new Covid-19 cases and 36 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The overall infection tally is at 8,27,659 and total recoveries is at 8,17,239. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,094. In the last 24 hours, more than 4 lakh Covid vaccines were given in the state pushing the total tally to 8.26 crore