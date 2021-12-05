More than 20 killed as flood water sweeps bus

Nairobi: More than 20 people drowned after a bus swept away by fast-flowing waters as it tried to cross a flooded river. The accident took place in the eastern Kenyan county of Kitui in Kenya on Saturday. As per reports, the victims are choir members of Mwingi Catholic Church and they were going to attend their colleague’s wedding.

The rescue team had till now recovered 23 bodies. 12 people had been rescued, including 4 children. Officials said the incident is under investigation.

Many parts of the East African nation have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfall in the past week.