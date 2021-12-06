Users can now Install Android Tv Apps through Smartphone

Google has begun to roll out a feature that allows customers to install apps on their Android-enabled smart TVs directly from their phones. Users can now download an app from the Playstore of their Smartphone to their Android TV devices. The option is only available for apps that are available on Android TV.

Google is attempting to alleviate the annoyance of surfing the Play Store on a smart TV with the new feature.

The only need is that both the smartphone and the Android Tv also should be using the same Google account. The feature added a drop-down menu to the Google Play Store’s Install button, which displays a list of smart devices associated with an account. To install the app on an Android TV, tick the box next to the device and then hit the Install button. The new capability was previously only available to a select few users who had installed the most recent version of the Play Store. It is now available to a larger number of people all around the world.