Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha to make OTT debut with fashion reality show

Natasha Dalal, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s wife and fashion designer, will be making her OTT debut shortly. Natasha will be assisting a bride in designing her dream wedding gown on the forthcoming fashion show ‘Say Yes To the Dress India’. On the reality show, Natasha will also show off her wedding collection.

Speaking about the same, in a statement, Natasha said, ‘Designing has always been a passion, and there couldn’t have been a better opportunity to make my OTT debut. Say Yes to The Dress is a highly appreciated show around the globe and being a part of it is an amazing experience! Creating a dream outfit for a bride is such an honour for me’.

Also Read: Bengal woman distributes leftover food from brother’s wedding to needy, wins hearts

Say Yes To the Dress India will be premiered in Discovery+ on December 8, 2021. Natasha studied fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, where she specialised in bridal designs. In the midst of their family and friends, Natasha and Varun married in Alibaugh in January this year.