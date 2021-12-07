Muslim man assaulted in Police station

Bengaluru police has ordered an investigation against the Byatarayanapura station sub-inspector with the complaint from a 24-year-old Muslim man who alleged that he was assaulted by police and forced to drink urine.

The man said in a video that the police also shaved off his beard inside the police station. ‘They swung a cricket bat at me, shaved my beard, and forced me to drink urine when I requested for water. They argued the police station was not my religious centre when I told them not to chop my beard because it was a part of my religion They beat me with a cricket bat more than 30 times,’ the victim stated.

The victim’s family stated that he was arrested after a dispute with a neighbour and held in the police station for two days without charging a case.