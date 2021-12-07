Now get your ration cards error free.. you have the chance!

Thiruvananthapuram: The option for rectifying errors in ration cards through Kerala government’s Thelima (clarity) project is nearing its deadline. The option was opened on November 15 and will expire on December 15. Before that, the ration card holders can correct the mistakes that would have occurred during data entry in the Ration Card Management System as part of the renewal of cards in 2017. The card holders can either make the corrections through drop boxes at ration shops or through online mode.

Drop boxes: The ration card holders should take photocopy of their card. A request mentioning correction along with contact number should be written in a white paper. Both the copy and the correction mentioned need to be pinned and dropped in the drop boxes kept at ration shops. The officials concerned will contact the card holder and assist the person in rectifying the errors.

Online mode: Card holders can either approach online centres including Akshaya Centres or login individually to the website of the Civil Supplies Department portal: https://ecitizen.civilsupplieskerala.gov.in/.

Any changes in the name of members in the respective card, their age and address, their relationship with the cardholder and modifications in LPG-power connection data can be updated in the card with the new scheme. However, changes in ration card type, income, measurement of house and details of vehicles are not covered under this scheme.