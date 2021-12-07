Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end on the high

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the share market. The expectations over the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision has supported the equity indices. The RBI will announce the monetary policy on Wednesday.

BSE Sensex surged 887 points to close at 57,634. NSE Nifty advanced 264 points to close at 17,177. All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.4% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 1.1%. The overall market breadth of BSE was extremely positive as 2,337 shares ended higher and 943 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki. The top losers in the market were Britannia Industries, Cipla, Divi’s Labs, Asian Paints and Indian Oil.