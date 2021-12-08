Diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics violates Olympic spirit: China

On Tuesday, China accused the United States of breaking the Olympic spirit after the Biden administration proclaimed a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics due to human rights concerns.

Human rights groups have called for a complete boycott of the Games, accusing China of violating ethnic minorities’ rights. The US decision falls short of those expectations, but it comes at a particularly difficult time between the two countries, and it has sparked indignation in China.

According to Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the US is attempting to interfere with the Beijing Games ‘out of ideological prejudice and based on lies and rumours.’

Zhao pledged that China would retaliate with ‘resolute counter measures,’ but provided no details.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the Biden administration will fully support American athletes to participate in the Games but will not send diplomats or officials.

Psaki stated that the United States has a ‘fundamental commitment to advancing human rights’ and that it ‘would not contribute to the Games’ hype.’

The diplomatic boycott comes as the United States tries to balance stabilising tense relations with Beijing while keeping a stern stance on economic and political problems.

The United States has accused China of human rights violations against Muslim Uyghurs in northwest Xinjiang region, repression of democratic movements in Hong Kong and military aggression towards the self-ruled island of Taiwan, among other things.

Other large countries are yet to decide whether to follow America’s lead. UN mission of China described it as a ‘self-directed political farce.’