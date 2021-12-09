These sex tips will make you perform better in bed

Just like every other activity in life, sex is something you can get better at with a little research and a lot of practice. Here are some sex tips and following these will make you a master in bed.

Do not hurry: Do not hurry in bed. Give your partner time to be prepared.

Give her compliments: The best compliments are the ones that involve multiple senses.

Hold her hands: Holding hands can work as an aphrodisiac. It shows her you’re devoted and proud to tell the world.

Change the place: Do sex in a new place: Start sex outside the bedroom. Doing sex in the same old place leads to the same old patterns. So explore some new erogenous areas: kitchen, bathroom, etc.

Also Read: These are the 7 sex secrets women want men to know

Kiss: Men use kissing primarily as a means to an end—to advance sexual relations. Yet women mainly use kissing as a way to monitor the status of the relationship, and especially a partner’s commitment level.

Anticipation: Use anticipation as an aphrodisiac. Tell her what you want to do with each section of exposed skin.

Mix things in bed: Don’t be afraid to mix things up in bed.