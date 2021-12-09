Union Cabinet approves 44,605 crore Ken-Betwa river linking project

The Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project has been authorised by the Union Cabinet, which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project is estimated to cost Rs 44,605 crore in total. It will take eight years to complete the project, which would create 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar electricity.

According to an official announcement, the union cabinet has authorised a total of 39,317 crore in federal funding for the project, which includes a grant of 36,290 crore and a loan of 3,027 crore.

‘The project will provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh hectares, drinking water supply to a population of about 62 lakh and also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW solar power. The project is proposed to be implemented in eight years with state of the art technology’, the release said.

It is said that the project will be very beneficial to the water-scarce Bundelkhand area, which spans Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The project will also help the Madhya Pradesh districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri, and Raisen, as well as the Uttar Pradesh districts of Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.

Increased agricultural activity and employment generation are expected to promote socioeconomic prosperity in the backward Bundelkhand area as a result of the initiative.