Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship: India’s S Bidyarani Devi wins silver

Tashkent: In weightlifting, India’s S Bidyarani Devi won silver at the women’s 55kg category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships at Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Bidyarani Devi lifted a total of 198kg. Adijat Olarinoye of Nigeria won the gold by lifting a total of 203 kg.

Devi missed a bronze in the World Championships as she finished fourth. The World Championships and the Commonwealth Championships are being held simultaneously in Tashkent. The gold winners in each category in the Commonwealth Championships qualify directly for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.