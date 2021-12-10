K-Pop, Squid Game effect; Korean becomes fastest growing language

Duolingo, a renowned language-learning programme, has released its annual language report for the year 2021, which highlights the country’s shifting language-learning tendencies. According to the survey, Korean is India’s fastest-growing language, with persons between the ages of 17 – 25 showing the greatest interest in learning it. The popularity of Korean among teenagers has increased as a result of the debut of Squid Games and interest in Korean pop music (K-pop), according to the survey. The ‘Most 2021 Phrase,’ according to the business, is ‘I’m mentally fatigued.’

According to the Duolingo Language Report 2021 (India), English is the most widely studied language in India, with Hindi, French, Spanish, and Korean rounding out the top five. According to the survey, Squid Games and K-pop have inspired Indian millennials and Gen-Z, particularly those between the ages of 17 and 25, who are responsible for the growth of Korean language learning in India.

In a poll done by Duolingo, more than 56% of respondents claimed that pop-culture trendsetters such as movies, OTT shows, and Web series motivated them to learn a new language.