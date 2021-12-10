Romania imposes further travel restrictions due to omicron fears

Romania implemented new travel restrictions and isolation measures for people entering the country on Friday, as officials attempt to avoid another health-care catastrophe in the aftermath of the discovery of the omicron variant.

Romania, a European Union country of around 19 million people, experienced the pandemic’s deadliest period in October and November, and has confirmed three cases of omicron, which is expected to be more contagious than the previous coronavirus strain.

All three omicron cases in Romania have been linked to a government repatriation flight from South Africa to Bucharest at the end of November. Several more passengers on that trip have since tested positive for COVID-19 according to the health ministry.