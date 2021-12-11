200 Bihar officials punished for alleged corruption: Minister

Minister Shravan Kumar stated on Friday that over 200 gazetted personnel of the Bihar Rural Development Department have been penalised with transfers and withholding of increments for their suspected participation in huge corruption in welfare projects. After widespread malpractices such as enrolment of ineligible people and transfer of crores of rupees into bogus accounts under flagship schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (housing) and Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal (piped water connection) came to light in the last few years, the rural development minister said, punitive action against the erring officials was taken in the last few months.

‘There is no place for corruption in our government. We have initiated departmental action/proceedings against those erring gazetted officers of the Rural Development Officer cadre of the Bihar Public Service Commission, and supervisory officers, for dereliction of duty. Departmental inquiry in certain cases was pending for several years. Senior officials have been asked to finalise the disciplinary proceedings against the erring officers at the earliest’, Kumar said.

Also Read: 20 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Johny Lever recreates funny scene with son

According to documents, the Social Security Pension Scheme was not implemented in the Madhepur block of Madhubani district in 2019 or the Punpun block of Patna district in 2018.

In 2019, the department discovered irregularities in the distribution of hot cooked meals to children in the Kurtha block of Arwal district, the construction of private schools on government land in Madhubani’s Harlakhi in 2014, the failure to recover funds worth lakhs of rupees transferred to wrong accounts under the Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal Scheme in Lakhisarai’s Suryagadh, and the advance withdrawal of Rs 49.27 lakh from the treasury without following guidelines in Lakhisarai.

It was also discovered that ineligible persons were reportedly granted residences under PMAY in the Muzaffarpur district’s Sahebganj, Marwan, and Aurai blocks in 2018. The authorities in question were recommended for disciplinary action.