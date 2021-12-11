Goa Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises 30 per cent quota for women in jobs

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, guaranteed a 30% job quota for women if her party won the Goa assembly elections next year. She stated that the ruling BJP’s ideology was ‘anti-women’ during a day-long visit to the coastal state, and urged people to look into the track records of new parties from “outside.”

‘The BJP’s philosophy is fundamentally anti-women. Their mindset will never accept a woman’s empowerment. The BJP believes that by providing a free gas cylinder or some cash, they have fulfilled their responsibilities as a government. However, they are making women dependent rather than independent ‘ She made the remarks while speaking at a women’s convention in Margao.