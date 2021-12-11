‘We won’t accept if you claim to represent all Muslims,’ Pinarayi warns IUML…

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan questioned the authenticity of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which staged a protest against the state government’s plan to hand over Waqf Board appointments to the PSC on Thursday evening at Kozhikode Beach.

‘First, figure out who you are… are you a political party or a religious organisation?’ the chief minister stated on Friday.

IUML officials, particularly national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, had warned the LDF government that ‘touching on minority rights’ would have serious implications.

‘Are you claiming to speak for all of the country’s Muslims? If that’s what you’re claiming, we’re not going to accept it, and that’s all we have to say right now,’ an enraged Vijayan said.