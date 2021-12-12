An unidentified man attacks Parish Priest with sword;

On Saturday afternoon, an unidentified man brandished a blade and attempted to attack Father Francis D’Souza, parish priest of St Joseph Worker Church on Bauxite Road in Belagavi. Father Francis, on the other hand, fled the attack unharmed.

At roughly around 3 pm the man with a sword rushed towards the gate wall of the church, according to Fr Francis. He attempted to assault Fr Francis while hiding in the room. Thankfully, he was spared the attack. Later, the assailant managed to jump over the wall to make his exit.

The church priests contacted the APMC police station, and a team of officers arrived at the church. The attacker’s entry into the church was recorded on CCTV, according to sources, and the police are expected to seize him at the earliest.