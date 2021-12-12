Army provides free coaching to underprivileged students in J&K

During the COVID-19 epidemic, the Army organised a residential coaching centre for underprivileged children from the hilly areas of Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda district as part of their social welfare mission.

An Army official stated on Saturday that 65 students, including 39 girls, had signed up for the two-month coaching seminars. He said the four Rashtriya Rifles built up a residential coaching centre with free housing and boarding amenities in Haddal village of Bhadarwah in the first week of November, and it became instantly popular among the rural students of Bhaderwah and the surrounding subdivisions of Thathri and Gandoh.

He explained that it was designed to assist underprivileged children in their studies during the epidemic and to prepare them for competitive tests for entrance to Sainik Schools, Army Schools, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.