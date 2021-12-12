Asian Rowing Championship: Indian rowers’ bag 6 medals including two gold

Rayong: In rowing, Indian rowers’ won six medals including two gold and 4 silver at the Asian Rowing Championship held in Thailand. Arvind Singh bagged a gold in the lightweight men’s single sculls event. He finished the event with a timing of 7:55.942 to win the gold.

In lightweight men’s double sculls, Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh won a silver with a timing of 7:12.568s. In the men’s quadruple sculls, Bittu Singh, Jakar Khan, Manjeet Kumar and Sukhmeet Singh finished second with a timing of 6:33:661s. They lost gold medal by 0.523 seconds. Jasveer Singh, Punit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh and Charanjeet Singh bagged the other silver with a timing of 6:51.661s in men’s coxless fours final.

Earlier on Saturday, India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi won the gold medal in the men’s double sculls event and Parminder Singh won a silver medal in the men’s single sculls.