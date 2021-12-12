Assembly Elections 2022: ABP-CVoter release latest opinion poll

New Delhi: BJP is likely to form governments in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa. The third opinion poll by ABP-CVoter has predicted this. As per the survey, Punjab will have a hung assembly. The assembly election to these five states will be held next year. The survey was conducted during November 13 to December 9 among 92,000+ voters across 5 states.

BJP is the ruling party in four states- Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa and Punjab is ruled by Congress.

According to the survey, BJP is expected to grab 39.8% votes in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttarakhand and Congress may get 35.7%. AAP is expected to grab 12.6% votes.

Also Read: Terrorist gunned down in Awantipora

In Goa, BJP may win 17-21 seats and AAP and Congress is likely to win 5-9 and 4-8 seats. Other regional parties may get 6-10 seats. As per the survey BJP will get 29-33 seats in Manipur. Congress is projected to win at 23-27 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP is projected to win 212-224 seats out of the 403 with a vote share of 40.4%. At present, BJP has 325 seats with a vote share of 41.4%. In Punjab, AAP will be the black horses as per the survey. The party will get 50-56 seats. Ruling Congress may get 39-45 seats out of 117 seats. BJP is projected to win 0-3 seats.