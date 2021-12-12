Bangladesh man arrested by UP Anti-terrorism Squad in Kolkata

Kolkata: Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a Bangladeshi national from West Chowbaga area in Kolkata, on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Mahfuzur Rahman (30) is a resident of Munshiganj in Bangladesh.

Uttar Pradesh ATS conducted the raid in coordination with West Bengal Police at Gulshan Colony, West Chowbaga. According to police officials, 20 others suspected to be Bangladeshis have been detained and brought to Anandapur police station. The investigation is underway.