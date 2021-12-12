‘Bravehearts Bike Rally’ flagged off in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Director YPS Mohali and General Secretary MLF Major General TPS Waraich (Retd.) flagged off the ‘Bravehearts Bike Rally’ on Sunday as a part of the ongoing Military Literature Festival (MLF) 2021, to commemorate India’s historic victory in 1971 war, and it was from the ground near Chandigarh Club.

The bike rally has been organised to honour brave hearts who lost their lives in the 1971 war. Around 550 bikers including veteran and serving Defence Officers will be taking part in the most anticipated event of MLF.

‘We are celebrating the golden jubilee of 71 operations and the aim of this event is to honour the martyrs and the brave hearts of 71 ops. The starting of this rally is Chandigarh Club Ground, then we go to Udyanpath and we end at a ground opposite Puda Bhawan’, Col ( Retd) R PS Brar, OIC of Braveheart said. ‘Riders are from Amritsar, Ludhiana, etc. They have shown a very positive response and we are very grateful to them for celebrating this event with us’, he added.