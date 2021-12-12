CDS Rawat’s message recorded a day before helicopter crash played on ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’ event

The late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s pre-recorded video message was played at the inaugural ceremony during India Gate lawns in Delhi on the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’ on December 12. According to sources, the footage was taken on December 7, a day before the tragic IAF helicopter accident in Coonoor. In particular, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was present at the ceremony, began his speech by commemorating General Bipin Rawat’s valour and expressing his regret for his absence.

In General Rawat’s last video message, the late top-most Indian Army officer said, ‘On the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Parv, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all brave soldiers. We are commemorating 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war; I remember the valour of the Indian Armed Forces and I pay my tribute to the sacrifice of Bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. It is a matter of immense pride that various programmes and events will be organised at India Gate between December 12 to 14 to reminiscence the valour and sacrifice of brave Indian soldiers. I invite you to celebrate the occasion by marking Swarnim Vijay Parv’.

‘Apni sena par hai humein garv, aao milke manaye hum yeh parv (we are proud of Indian Armed Forces, so we should celebrate the day)’, CDS Rawat concluded.

The 63-year-old CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and staff were on their way to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture when the IAF helicopter crash occurred on Wednesday. Just minutes before the terrible accident in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, all contacts with the IAF Mi-17V5 aircraft were lost. The plane crashed just 7-8 minutes from the intended destination, Wellington.