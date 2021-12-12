Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer is out; touts tricky tournament warfare

Cobra Kai, a popular Netflix series and sequel to the classic film Karate Kid, is set to return for a fourth season, bringing with it more martial arts mayhem than the San Fernando Valley can handle. If the exciting All Valley Tournament challenge previewed at the close of the last season wasn’t enough to convince you, the release of the long-awaited first trailer for Season 4 should be enough to convince you that action-packed episodes are on the way.

Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) returns to the series to assist John Kreese (Martin Kove) and his Cobra Kai students in their attempt to win the All Valley Karate championship.

In Karate Kid: Part III (1989), Silver plays a manipulative adversary who claims to befriend and instruct Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in severe tactics that are diametrically opposed to those taught by his initial sensei Mr Miyagi (Noriyuki ‘Pat’ Morita). By the end of Part III, Miyagi has outclassed both Kreese and Silver, and LaRusso has won the All Valley Karate championship for the second time.

it’s evident that LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence will struggle as the frenemies try to work together and train their students to overcome Kreese’s Cobra Kai dojo, They may even compete against each other in the tournament. The fourth season of Cobra will be premiered on December 31 on Netflix.